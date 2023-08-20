Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (80-42) versus the San Francisco Giants (64-59) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (4-1) for the Braves and Jakob Junis (3-3) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

This season, the Braves have been favored 109 times and won 72, or 66.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (712) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule