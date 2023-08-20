Eddie Rosario and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (128 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Jakob Junis on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Jakob Junis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 65 of 109 games this year (59.6%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven home a run in 31 games this season (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 37.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 51 .274 AVG .243 .311 OBP .304 .543 SLG .414 24 XBH 18 14 HR 5 41 RBI 20 53/11 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings