How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA schedule has four exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Connecticut Sun squaring off against the Chicago Sky.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play the Dallas Wings
The Wings take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 15-16
- DAL Record: 17-14
- WAS Stats: 80.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- DAL Stats: 86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -232
- WAS Odds to Win: +186
- Total: 166 points
The Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 12-19
- CON Record: 21-10
- CHI Stats: 80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- CON Stats: 83.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- CON Odds to Win: -262
- CHI Odds to Win: +208
- Total: 158.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury take on the Indiana Fever
The Fever take to the home court of the Mercury on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 9-22
- IND Record: 8-24
- PHO Stats: 77.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- IND Stats: 80.4 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- IND Odds to Win: -140
- PHO Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 160.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx take on the Seattle Storm
The Storm hit the road the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 15-16
- SEA Record: 9-22
- MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
- SEA Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (23.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -188
- SEA Odds to Win: +152
- Total: 161 points
