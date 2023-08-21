Aryna Sabalenka, after a strong run in the Western & Southern Open (being eliminated in the semifinals versus Karolina Muchova), will begin play in the US Open (in New York, New York) versus Maryna Zanevska in the round of 128. Sabalenka has +450 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Sabalenka will meet Zanevska.

Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +450

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka last played on August 19, 2023, a 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 17-ranked Muchova in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has gone 50-15 and has won a pair of titles.

Sabalenka is 30-10 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Through 65 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sabalenka has played 21.2 games per match. She won 58.0% of them.

Sabalenka, in 40 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.3 games per match and won 57.3% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has won 77.2% of her games on serve, and 38.4% on return.

Sabalenka has been victorious in 75.5% of her service games on hard courts and 39.0% of her return games over the past year.

