Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (80-43) and the New York Mets (58-67) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 21.

The Braves will look to Allan Winans versus the Mets and David Peterson (3-7).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

The Braves have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 72 (65.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 24-10, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 715 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule