How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Allan Winans is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Mets Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 235 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, collecting 466 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have a league-high .274 batting average.
- Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (715 total).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 28-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jakob Junis
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Allan Winans
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|-
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.