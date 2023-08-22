On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .235.

In 42.4% of his 66 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (16.7%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .186 AVG .233 .360 OBP .289 .271 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

