Matt Olson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Olson (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (125) this season while batting .266 with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 83 of 125 games this year (66.4%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (27.2%).
- In 28.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 58 games this season (46.4%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (22.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 72 of 125 games this season, and more than once 22 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.272
|AVG
|.260
|.379
|OBP
|.376
|.619
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|69/41
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
