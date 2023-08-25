Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .279 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 89 of 126 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits 42 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 48 games this season (38.1%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 51.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.301
|AVG
|.256
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.547
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|70/24
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
