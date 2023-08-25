The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .279 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 89 of 126 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits 42 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 48 games this season (38.1%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 51.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .301 AVG .256 .361 OBP .314 .547 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 70/24 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

