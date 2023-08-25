Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .857 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .625 with three homers.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 18 games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (28.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 111 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|51
|.281
|AVG
|.243
|.319
|OBP
|.304
|.557
|SLG
|.414
|25
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|20
|55/12
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will send Webb (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
