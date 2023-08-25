The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .857 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .625 with three homers.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 18 games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (28.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42 of 111 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 51 .281 AVG .243 .319 OBP .304 .557 SLG .414 25 XBH 18 15 HR 5 43 RBI 20 55/12 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

