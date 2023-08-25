Marcell Ozuna and his .600 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (264 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 10th in slugging.
  • Ozuna has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.8% of them.
  • In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 47 games this year (42.7%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 50
.294 AVG .231
.370 OBP .298
.607 SLG .430
30 XBH 17
18 HR 10
38 RBI 29
51/26 K/BB 52/17
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb (9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th.
