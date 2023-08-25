Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .600 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (264 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.8% of them.
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (42.7%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Nicky Lopez
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Matt Olson
- Click Here for Eddie Rosario
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Sean Murphy
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|50
|.294
|AVG
|.231
|.370
|OBP
|.298
|.607
|SLG
|.430
|30
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|29
|51/26
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.