Marcell Ozuna and his .600 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (264 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .264 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 10th in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.8% of them.

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (42.7%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 50 .294 AVG .231 .370 OBP .298 .607 SLG .430 30 XBH 17 18 HR 10 38 RBI 29 51/26 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

