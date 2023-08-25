The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (127) this season while batting .268 with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this year (84 of 126), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his plate appearances.

In 58 games this year (46.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (22.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 57.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .276 AVG .260 .381 OBP .376 .617 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 57 RBI 51 71/41 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

