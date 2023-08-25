Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (127) this season while batting .268 with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (84 of 126), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 58 games this year (46.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (22.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 57.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.260
|.381
|OBP
|.376
|.617
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|51
|71/41
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
