Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .282 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 68 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 103), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 25.2% of his games this year (26 of 103), with more than one RBI nine times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.305
|AVG
|.261
|.346
|OBP
|.314
|.494
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
