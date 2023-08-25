The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .282 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 68 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 103), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 25.2% of his games this year (26 of 103), with more than one RBI nine times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .305 AVG .261 .346 OBP .314 .494 SLG .399 19 XBH 15 6 HR 5 22 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

