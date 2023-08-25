Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .241 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 43.3% of his 67 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Lopez has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this season (11 of 67), with two or more RBI four times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (25.4%), including five multi-run games (7.5%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.233
|.391
|OBP
|.289
|.333
|SLG
|.289
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|4/2
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-9) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 17th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
