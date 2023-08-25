The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .241 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.

In 43.3% of his 67 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Lopez has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this season (11 of 67), with two or more RBI four times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (25.4%), including five multi-run games (7.5%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 28 .333 AVG .233 .391 OBP .289 .333 SLG .289 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 7 4/2 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings