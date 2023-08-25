Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (66 of 104), with multiple hits 28 times (26.9%).

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has an RBI in 32 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .289 AVG .264 .352 OBP .317 .454 SLG .420 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 43/17 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

