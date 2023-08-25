Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (66 of 104), with multiple hits 28 times (26.9%).
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has an RBI in 32 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.317
|.454
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|43/17
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (9-9) to make his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
