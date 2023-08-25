Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .568.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (96 of 126), with more than one hit 55 times (43.7%).

In 26 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has had an RBI in 49 games this season (38.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 79 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 59 .336 AVG .333 .431 OBP .407 .577 SLG .560 32 XBH 28 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 33/26 29 SB 29

