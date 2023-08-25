Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .568.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (96 of 126), with more than one hit 55 times (43.7%).
- In 26 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has had an RBI in 49 games this season (38.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 79 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|59
|.336
|AVG
|.333
|.431
|OBP
|.407
|.577
|SLG
|.560
|32
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|33/26
|29
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
