Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Assad Stats

Javier Assad (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished 10 without allowing an earned run.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Reds Jul. 31 3.2 1 0 0 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 139 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 31 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.338/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 116 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .316/.364/.542 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 120 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .264/.326/.460 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 69 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.373/.399 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

