Zack Wheeler takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 13th in MLB action with 158 total home runs.

Philadelphia ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .431.

The Phillies have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Philadelphia is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (609 total).

The Phillies' .326 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Philadelphia's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.244).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 405 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 588 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.442 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Wheeler is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Wheeler will try to extend a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (5-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Hudson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Zack Wheeler Trevor Williams 8/21/2023 Giants W 10-4 Home Aaron Nola Scott Alexander 8/22/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Taijuan Walker Kyle Harrison 8/23/2023 Giants L 8-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Alex Cobb 8/25/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Cristopher Sanchez Miles Mikolas 8/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Wheeler Dakota Hudson 8/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Aaron Nola Drew Rom 8/28/2023 Angels - Home Taijuan Walker Lucas Giolito 8/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Tyler Anderson 8/30/2023 Angels - Home Cristopher Sanchez Reid Detmers 9/1/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Wheeler Freddy Peralta

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.