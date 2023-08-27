Tristan Beck gets the nod on the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 243 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, putting up 484 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (741 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Shuster is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Shuster has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.