A pair of sliding squads hit the court when the Atlanta Dream (16-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Dream will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Mercury, losers of five straight.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Dream vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 86 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-8.1)

Atlanta (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Dream vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 16-16-0.

Out of 34 Atlanta's games so far this year, 14 have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream's offense, which ranks fifth in the league with 82.5 points per game, has fared better than their third-worst defense (84.5 points allowed per game).

Atlanta ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 35.6 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped combat that by ranking third-best in the league averaging 35.8 boards per contest.

The Dream are averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked).

The Dream are making 6.6 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 34.2% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

With a 33.3% three-point percentage allowed this season, the Dream are third-best in the WNBA. They rank fourth in the league by giving up 7.3 treys per contest.

Atlanta has taken 71.7% two-pointers and 28.3% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 77.5% are two-pointers and 22.5% are three-pointers.

