On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this season (62.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 19 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more RBI 17 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (47.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 44
.272 AVG .276
.374 OBP .389
.488 SLG .571
19 XBH 22
8 HR 12
30 RBI 36
46/20 K/BB 40/20
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.