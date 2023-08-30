The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ezequiel Tovar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 247 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (763 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Darius Vines will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Spencer Strider Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Clayton Kershaw 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson

