Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (86-45) will visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (49-83) at Coors Field on Wednesday, August 30, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -130 odds). A 13.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 78, or 66.1%, of the 118 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 44, or 37.9%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their 18 games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-125) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (-110) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (-115) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (-105) Austin Riley 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-139) Orlando Arcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.