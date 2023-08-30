On Wednesday, Kevin Pillar (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has gotten a hit in 26 of 62 games this season (41.9%), with multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games.

In 19 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .177 AVG .256 .215 OBP .275 .339 SLG .442 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 13 18/3 K/BB 21/3 2 SB 1

