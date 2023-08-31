Marcell Ozuna vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, 31 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with three homers.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has homered in 28 games this season (24.1%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 44 games this season (37.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this season (52 of 116), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.294
|AVG
|.244
|.370
|OBP
|.312
|.607
|SLG
|.469
|30
|XBH
|21
|18
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|37
|51/26
|K/BB
|57/20
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.56 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.381 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
