Nicky Lopez is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .240 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
  • In 44.3% of his 70 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 13 games this year (18.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (24.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 4
.220 AVG .400
.366 OBP .375
.286 SLG .667
4 XBH 2
0 HR 1
9 RBI 7
16/18 K/BB 3/0
3 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Lynn (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2).
