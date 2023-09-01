The Minnesota Lynx (17-19) will turn to Napheesa Collier (21.1 points per game, fourth in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Rhyne Howard (17.6, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (17-19) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Target Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Lynx

Atlanta puts up just 2.3 fewer points per game (82.8) than Minnesota allows (85.1).

Atlanta makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

In games the Dream shoot higher than 45.0% from the field, they are 12-3 overall.

Atlanta is knocking down 34.3% of its three-point shots this season, 1.0% lower than the 35.3% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream have an 11-7 record when the team knocks down more than 35.3% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta and Minnesota rebound at nearly the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 1.8 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 78.9 points a contest compared to the 82.8 they've averaged this season.

Atlanta has been slightly better on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 82.4 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 84.2 it has surrendered per game this season.

The Dream are trending down from beyond the arc over their last 10 outings, making 5.3 threes per game and shooting 31.4% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.6 makes and 34.3% from distance in the 2023 season.

Dream Injuries