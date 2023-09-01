Eddie Rosario vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .259 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 31st in slugging.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (15.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.281
|AVG
|.235
|.319
|OBP
|.302
|.557
|SLG
|.406
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|21
|55/12
|K/BB
|46/18
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias (11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
