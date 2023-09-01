The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Defensively, Louisville was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing just 331.5 yards per game. It ranked 49th on offense (406.1 yards per game). While Georgia Tech ranked 85th in total defense with 402.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 22nd-worst (325.9 yards per game).

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia Tech Louisville 325.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (48th) 402.1 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (32nd) 133.8 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (23rd) 192.2 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.1 (101st) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 30 (3rd)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeff Sims threw for an average of 92.9 yards passing per contest and threw for five touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 25.2 yards on the ground per game with one rushing touchdown.

Hassan Hall averaged 43.4 rushing yards and tallied one rushing touchdown.

Dontae Smith rushed for 419 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Nate McCollum averaged 54.6 yards on five receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Malachi Carter caught 23 passes last season on his way to 342 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

E.J. Jenkins grabbed 17 passes on his way to 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Louisville Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Malik Cunningham put up 1,562 passing yards -- including a 62.4% completion percentage -- with eight touchdowns and five interceptions (120.2 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 114 carries for 565 yards and 12 TDs.

Last season, Jawhar Jordan rushed for 815 yards on 142 attempts (62.7 yards per game) and scored four times.

Tyler Hudson hauled in 69 catches for 1,034 yards (79.5 per game) while being targeted 107 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Marshon Ford produced last year, catching 33 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's stat line last season: 360 receiving yards, 30 catches, two touchdowns, on 49 targets.

