The No. 5 Clemson Tigers versus the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils is one of 24 games on the Week 1 college football slate that has a ranked team on the field.

Information on live coverage of the best games this week in college football is included for you.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

Florida Gators at No. 14 Utah Utes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-4.5)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-20.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-35.5)

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-28)

East Carolina Pirates at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Michigan (-36.5)

Utah State Aggies at No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-23)

Mercer Bears at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

Portland State Vikings at No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Tennessee State Tigers at No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: CBS

CBS Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-30.5)

Rice Owls at No. 11 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-35.5)

Buffalo Bulls at No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-27.5)

Boise State Broncos at No. 10 Washington Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-14.5)

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-38.5)

New Mexico Lobos at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-38.5)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Livestream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-20.5)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-39.5)

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-6.5)

No. 18 Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-16.5)

No. 5 LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-2.5)

No. 9 Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-13)

