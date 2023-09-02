The Auburn Tigers (0-0) and the UMass Minutemen (1-0) play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Auburn ranked 86th in scoring offense (24.8 points per game) and 97th in scoring defense (29.5 points allowed per game) last year. UMass' offense has been excelling, putting up 41 points per contest (seventh-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 27th by surrendering 30 points per game.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. UMass Key Statistics (2022)

Auburn UMass 378.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (130th) 395.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.1 (40th) 205.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (68th) 172.7 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.9 (126th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Robby Ashford put up 1,613 passing yards (134.4 per game), a 49.2% completion percentage (123-for-250), seven touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 710 rushing yards on 153 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 59.2 yards per game).

Last season, Tank Bigsby ran for 970 yards on 179 attempts (80.8 yards per game) and scored 10 times.

Ja'Varrius Johnson reeled in 26 catches for 493 yards (41.1 per game) while being targeted 46 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Koy Moore produced last season, grabbing 20 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 26.2 receiving yards per game.

Jarquez Hunter hauled in 17 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game last season.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 192 yards (192 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 58.8% of his passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 96 yards (96 ypg) on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Kay'Ron Adams has rushed for 79 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Christian Wells has racked up 68 receiving yards on one catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Anthony Simpson has three receptions (on five targets) for a total of 65 yards (65 yards per game) this year.

George Johnson has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

