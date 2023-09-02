The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern owned the 18th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (466.7 yards per game), but it ranked fifth-worst defensively (490 yards allowed per game). On offense, Citadel ranked 90th in the FCS with 333.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th in total defense (347.3 yards allowed per contest).

Georgia Southern vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Citadel Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia Southern Citadel 466.7 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.3 (86th) 490 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (35th) 137.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (8th) 329.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.8 (130th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Kyle Vantrease recorded a passing stat line last season of 4,248 yards with a 61.4% completion rate (370-for-603), 27 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and an average of 326.8 yards per game.

Last season, Jalen White rushed for 915 yards on 162 carries (70.4 yards per game) and scored 10 times. White also collected 22 catches for 217 yards and one score.

Gerald Green churned out 480 yards on 88 carries (36.9 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Khaleb Hood grabbed 86 passes (on 131 targets) for 921 yards (70.8 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Derwin Burgess Jr. amassed 717 yards on 58 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 102 times, and averaged 55.2 receiving yards per game.

Jeremy Singleton's stat line last year: 713 receiving yards, 66 catches, two touchdowns, on 103 targets.

Citadel Stats Leaders (2022)

Peyton Derrick averaged 51.1 yards passing per contest and threw for three touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 19.3 yards on the ground per game with one rushing touchdown.

Cooper Wallace averaged 37.2 rushing yards and collected three rushing touchdowns.

Braden Walker rushed for 319 yards last season.

Christian Hilton averaged 25.9 yards on 1.4 receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Ricky Conway caught 19 passes last season on his way to 244 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips averaged 14.9 receiving yards per game on 0.5 targets per game a season ago.

