The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (41.1 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14.3 points allowed per game). On the offensive side of the ball, UT Martin was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 20th-best in the FCS by totaling 34.7 points per game. It ranked 80th on defense (30.1 points allowed per game).

Georgia vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. UT Martin Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia UT Martin 501.1 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.5 (32nd) 296.8 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.5 (79th) 205.6 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.2 (42nd) 295.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.4 (21st) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Georgia Stats Leaders (2022)

Stetson Bennett recorded a passing stat line last season of 4,122 yards with a 68.1% completion rate (310-for-455), 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 274.8 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 57 carries for 205 yards and 10 TDs.

Last season Kenny McIntosh racked up 829 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns. In the receiving game, he made 43 catches for 499 yards and two scores.

Daijun Edwards collected 775 rushing yards on 139 carries and seven touchdowns last season.

Brock Bowers amassed 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 88 times, and averaged 62.8 yards per game.

Ladd McConkey also impressed receiving last year. He had 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 83 times.

UT Martin Stats Leaders (2022)

Dresser Winn completed 61% of his passes to throw for 2,904 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Zak Wallace racked up 16 rushing touchdowns on 93.4 yards per game last season.

Last season Sam Franklin rushed for 676 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Colton Dowell was targeted 6.5 times per game and piled up 1,032 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

DeVonte Tanksley grabbed one touchdown and had 653 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) in 2022.

Elijah Smoot grabbed 32 passes on his way to 508 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

