Ozzie Albies vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.340 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .268.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 121 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
- In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (21.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.7% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.241
|AVG
|.291
|.299
|OBP
|.347
|.450
|SLG
|.550
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|47/19
|2
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
