Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .409 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (183) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .522 with three homers during his last games.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (103 of 134), with multiple hits 59 times (44.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 52 games this year (38.8%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 84 of 134 games this season, he has scored, and 29 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.336
|AVG
|.340
|.431
|OBP
|.410
|.577
|SLG
|.583
|32
|XBH
|34
|14
|HR
|17
|37
|RBI
|47
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/29
|29
|SB
|34
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
