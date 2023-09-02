Sean Murphy vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .271 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of them.
- He has homered in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 36 games this season (39.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.272
|AVG
|.270
|.374
|OBP
|.383
|.488
|SLG
|.552
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|37
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
