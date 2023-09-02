In a Saturday soccer slate that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Premier League match featuring Sheffield United versus Everton FC is a game to catch.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier League: Sheffield United vs Everton FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs AJ Auxerre

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Chelsea FC vs Nottingham Forest

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs Stade Rennais

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AS Saint-Étienne vs Valenciennes FC

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Famalicão vs Farense

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hazem FC vs Al Nassr

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Gaziantep vs Galatasaray A.S.

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: AS Monaco vs RC Lens

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Vitória SC

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Pacific FC vs Valour FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Emelec vs Aucas

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Indy Eleven vs The Miami FC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Atlético Ottawa vs Cavalry FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

  • League: NWSL
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

  • League: Liga MX
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

