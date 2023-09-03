Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 184 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 63 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.419/.582 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 87 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .264/.372/.575 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Betts has 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 78 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .313/.407/.614 slash line on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI (183 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .341/.417/.586 so far this season.

Freeman heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

