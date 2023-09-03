For Sunday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Sandy Alcantara's Marlins and Josiah Gray's Nationals.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the calendar for September 3.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will look to Carson Spiers (0-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

CHC: Taillon CIN: Spiers 24 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 5.62 ERA - 7.8 K/9 -

Phillies at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Wade Miley (7-3) when the teams meet on Sunday.

PHI: Suarez MIL: Miley 17 (97.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (93.2 IP) 3.88 ERA 3.17 8.2 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Brewers

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Alcantara (6-12) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Gray (7-11) when the clubs play Sunday.

MIA: Alcantara WSH: Gray 27 (176.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (137.2 IP) 4.28 ERA 4.05 7.5 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

MIA Odds to Win: -165

-165 WSH Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill (7-7) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

SEA: Kirby NYM: Megill 25 (156.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (97 IP) 3.28 ERA 5.29 8.2 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Mets

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYM Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (1-13) when the teams play on Sunday.

BOS: Sale KC: Greinke 15 (77.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (119.1 IP) 4.75 ERA 4.98 11.1 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Royals

BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Michael Kopech (5-12) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

DET: Skubal CHW: Kopech 10 (50.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (124 IP) 3.93 ERA 5.08 10.5 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Pirates at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-13) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

PIT: Oviedo STL: Thompson 27 (154.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (39 IP) 4.20 ERA 3.92 7.8 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -155

-155 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Twins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (8-7) when the clubs face off Sunday.

MIN: Maeda TEX: Gray 16 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (137.2 IP) 4.69 ERA 3.60 10.4 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (10-8) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

TOR: Gausman COL: Anderson 26 (155.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (60.2 IP) 3.30 ERA 6.08 11.7 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rockies

TOR Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 12 runs

Angels at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-6) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Kyle Muller (1-5) for the game between the teams Sunday.

LAA: Anderson OAK: Muller 24 (122.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (63.1 IP) 5.58 ERA 7.67 7.6 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Angels at Athletics

LAA Odds to Win: -155

-155 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-10) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will give the start to Bobby Miller (8-3) when the teams meet Sunday.

ATL: Morton LAD: Miller 26 (147.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (87.2 IP) 3.29 ERA 4.00 10.1 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -110

-110 ATL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9.5 runs

Rays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Xzavion Curry (3-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.

TB: Bradley CLE: Curry 16 (74.2 IP) Games/IP 33 (79 IP) 5.54 ERA 4.10 11.9 K/9 6.3

Orioles at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zac Gallen (14-6) when the clubs meet Sunday.

BAL: Flaherty ARI: Gallen 24 (129.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (173.1 IP) 4.73 ERA 3.32 8.9 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -140

-140 BAL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (7-5) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (5-6) when the teams face off on Sunday.

SF: Cobb SD: Lugo 25 (141.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (115.1 IP) 3.57 ERA 3.67 8.0 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -140

-140 SF Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (9-2) when the teams face off Sunday.

NYY: King HOU: Javier 43 (73 IP) Games/IP 25 (131.1 IP) 2.96 ERA 4.66 10.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYY Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

