After batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks while batting .277.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Riley has picked up a hit in 95 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 47 times.

He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games in 2023 (30 of 136), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 70 .301 AVG .255 .361 OBP .312 .547 SLG .469 32 XBH 28 15 HR 17 40 RBI 45 70/24 K/BB 72/23 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings