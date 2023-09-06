Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (17-20) will host the Seattle Storm (11-26) at Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday, September 6. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta suffered defeat by a final score of 91-85 in its last game against Minnesota. Leading the way on offense for the Dream was Parker, who ended the game with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Rhyne Howard posted 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Led by Jewell Loyd with 28 points and 10 rebounds last time out, Seattle lost 103-77 versus Las Vegas.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-350 to win)

Dream (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+260 to win)

Storm (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-7.5)

Dream (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

This year, the Dream are averaging 82.8 points per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 84.4 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Atlanta ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 35.6 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped combat that by ranking third-best in the league averaging 36 boards per contest.

The Dream haven't posted many assists this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.6 assists per contest.

Atlanta is committing 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Dream are averaging 6.5 threes per game (second-worst in WNBA), and they sport a 34.1% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 33.4% to opposing teams. It ranks fourth in the league by ceding 7.2 threes per contest.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have scored at a much higher rate when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (85.4 at home versus 80.4 on the road), though they have given up fewer points at home than on the road (83.8 opponent points per home game versus 85 on the road).

In home games, Atlanta averages 2.7 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (34.6 at home, 37.3 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 1.5 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.9 at home, 36.4 on the road).

On average, the Dream rack up more assists at home than they do on the road (18.9 at home, 18.4 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Atlanta turn the ball over less often at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (14). it has forced the same number of turnovers at home as on the road (13.1).

In 2023 the Dream average 7.2 made three-pointers at home and 5.9 away, making 38.2% from deep at home compared to 30.3% away.

This year, Atlanta averages 6.9 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.5 on the road (while conceding 33% shooting from distance in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have compiled a 9-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 69.2% of those games).

The Dream are 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 17-17-0 this season.

As 7.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dream's implied win probability is 77.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.