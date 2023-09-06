Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Qinwen Zheng will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6.
Sabalenka is getting -350 odds to clinch a spot in the femifinals against Zheng (+270).
Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Wednesday, September 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Qinwen Zheng
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+190
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|34.5%
|41.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.4
Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Zheng beat No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4.
- Sabalenka was victorious 6-1, 6-3 against Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- Zheng has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.
- On hard courts, Zheng has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.6 games per match while winning 55.6% of games.
- Sabalenka has played 62 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 57.7% of those games.
- Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Zheng and Sabalenka have not matched up against each other since 2015.
