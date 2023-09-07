Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 265 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (801 total).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Fried is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Fried will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen

