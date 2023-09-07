After compiling 28.2 fantasy points last season (114th among WRs), Khadarel Hodge has an ADP of 591st overall (167th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Khadarel Hodge Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 28.20 19.94 - Overall Rank 309 410 591 Position Rank 118 153 167

Khadarel Hodge 2022 Stats

Hodge grabbed 13 passes for 202 yards last season and one touchdown. He collected 11.9 receiving yards per game on 20 targets.

In Week 10 last season versus the Carolina Panthers, Hodge put up a season-high 9.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 37 yards and one touchdown.

Khadarel Hodge 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 3.8 3 3 38 0 Week 2 @Rams 5.7 3 2 57 0 Week 4 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 5.3 5 3 33 0 Week 9 Chargers 1.9 2 1 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 9.7 2 2 37 1 Week 11 Bears 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Steelers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.5 1 1 5 0

