Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Rhyne Howard's Atlanta Dream (18-20) and the Washington Mystics (18-20) meet at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, September 8, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
In its last game, Washington earned a 100-77 victory versus Phoenix. The Mystics were led by Elena Delle Donne's 24 points and Natasha Cloud's 20 points and 10 assists. Led by Allisha Gray (18 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%) and Cheyenne Parker (17 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.0 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup winning 79-68 against Seattle.
Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-190 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Dream (+155 to win)
- What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)
- What's the over/under?: 162.5
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ION
Dream Season Stats
- The Dream put up 82.7 points per game and give up 84.0, ranking them fourth in the WNBA on offense and eighth on defense.
- In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.0 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.5).
- With 18.8 assists per game, the Dream are ninth in the WNBA.
- Atlanta is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (13.7) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.1).
- The Dream are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.8%).
- Defensively, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2. It is third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.
Dream Home/Away Splits
- The Dream average 85.1 points per game at home, 4.7 more than away (80.4). On defense they concede 82.9 per game, 2.1 fewer points than on the road (85.0).
- At home, Atlanta grabs 34.7 rebounds per game, 2.6 fewer than on the road (37.3). The team gives up 34.6 rebounds per game at home, 1.8 fewer than away (36.4).
- This season the Dream are collecting more assists at home (19.2 per game) than on the road (18.4).
- Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.5) than on the road (14.0), and it forces the same number at home as away (13.1).
- At home the Dream sink 7.0 treys per game, 1.1 more than on the road (5.9). They shoot 37.6% from beyond the arc at home, 7.3% higher than on the road (30.3%).
- This year Atlanta is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.5). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (33.8%).
Dream Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Dream have been the underdog 21 times and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.
- This season, the Dream have won two of their 11 games, or 18.2%, when they're the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Against the spread, Atlanta is 18-17-0 this year.
- Atlanta's ATS record as a 4.5-point underdog or more is 4-7.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Dream.
