Bryan Reynolds is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Truist Park on Friday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (11-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 2 6.0 5 1 1 4 4 at Rockies Aug. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 1 vs. Mets Aug. 22 5.1 2 1 1 3 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 7.0 1 0 0 3 3 at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .265/.325/.460 slash line on the year.

Reynolds has hit safely in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .268/.310/.450 slash line on the year.

Hayes brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

