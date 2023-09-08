The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while batting .263.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 74 of 122 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (23.0%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (14.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has an RBI in 35 of 122 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (39.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .294 AVG .230 .336 OBP .301 .561 SLG .393 26 XBH 20 15 HR 5 45 RBI 22 55/14 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

