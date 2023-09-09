The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Colorado has struggled on defense, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS (42 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks 23rd-best on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 45 points per game. From an offensive angle, Nebraska is posting 295 total yards per game (104th-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (251 total yards allowed per game).

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Colorado vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Colorado Nebraska 565 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (105th) 541 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (32nd) 55 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (49th) 510 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114 (122nd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 510 yards (510 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 80.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has 45 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Dylan Edwards has carried the ball six times for 24 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 135 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

Xavier Weaver has a total of 118 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 114 passing yards (114 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's tossed one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 91 yards (91 ypg) on 19 carries.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has rushed for 55 yards on seven carries.

Alex Bullock has registered three catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 56 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught three passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Heinrich Haarberg's one target has resulted in one catch for 10 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Colorado or Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.