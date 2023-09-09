The UConn Huskies (0-1) will look to upset the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. UConn matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. UConn Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline UConn Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia State (-3) 54.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Georgia State (-3) 54.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 53.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Georgia State (-3) - -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Georgia State vs. UConn Betting Trends

Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

