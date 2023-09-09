The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

Georgia Tech owns the 60th-ranked scoring offense this season (34 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 39 points allowed per game. South Carolina State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 184.5 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 68th with 422 total yards allowed per contest.

Keep reading for all the info on how to watch this game on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Georgia Tech South Carolina State 488 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (49th) 474 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422 (120th) 175 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (61st) 313 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (115th) 2 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (88th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (9th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech so far this season. He has 313 passing yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 53 yards (53 ypg) on 10 carries.

Trevion Cooley has been handed the ball nine times this year and racked up 52 yards (52 per game) with two touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has hauled in five receptions for 85 yards (85 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chase Lane has caught three passes for 69 yards (69 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jamal Haynes has compiled four grabs for 56 yards, an average of 56 yards per game.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Andre Washington Jr. leads South Carolina State with 63 yards on 7-of-20 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 36 rushing yards (18 ypg) on 13 carries.

Jawarn Howell has run the ball 26 times for 82 yards.

Kacy Fields has racked up 57 yards on 12 carries.

Keshawn Toney leads his team with 51 receiving yards on four receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Smith has caught four passes and compiled 46 receiving yards (23 per game).

Jaylin Linder's one catch (on one target) has netted him 10 yards (5 ypg).

